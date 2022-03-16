Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

