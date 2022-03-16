Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €184.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.