Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:VOR opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $43.91.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 273,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.