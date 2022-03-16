Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSE:VOR opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $43.91.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.
About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
