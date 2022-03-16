Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 38570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vtex by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the fourth quarter worth $37,110,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,551,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

