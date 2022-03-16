Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

