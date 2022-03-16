Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
WTRH opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -1.39.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.
About Waitr (Get Rating)
Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waitr (WTRH)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.