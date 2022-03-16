Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

WTRH opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -1.39.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 1,401.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 5,865.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 1,466.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372,981 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.