Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 84,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

