Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock worth $609,101,430 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

