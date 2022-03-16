Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock worth $609,101,430 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $404.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

