Warp Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $357,176.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $135.61 or 0.00340219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $633,841.05 and approximately $357,176.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002345 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.