Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
