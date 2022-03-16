Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 4,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

