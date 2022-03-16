Wayne S. Deveydt Sells 966 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Surgery Partners stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000.
About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
