Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $2,522,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.