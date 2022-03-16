Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 447 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

