Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $343.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.46 and its 200 day moving average is $552.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

