Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

