Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 97,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

