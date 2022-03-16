Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 98 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.