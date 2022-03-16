Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 103 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Tesla by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $801.89 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $933.32. The firm has a market cap of $805.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

