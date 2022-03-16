Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

