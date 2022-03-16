Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.