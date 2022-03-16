Welch & Forbes LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $320.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

