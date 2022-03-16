Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 617,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after buying an additional 229,112 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

ILMN stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

