Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after buying an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,714,000 after buying an additional 1,988,292 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94.

