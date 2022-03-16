Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $11.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $146,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

