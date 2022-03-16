Wells Fargo & Company Increases Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $17.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

NYSE ESTE opened at $12.27 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

