West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.42. 245,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

