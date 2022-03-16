Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 372.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $252.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 278,822 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

