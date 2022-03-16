Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,499. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

