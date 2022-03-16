Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.