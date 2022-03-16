Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

