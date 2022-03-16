Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Update

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

