Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly Sells 47,050 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$59.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$45.76 and a 52 week high of C$64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

