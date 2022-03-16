Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,556,377 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $48.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

