Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.25 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

