Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FREE traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 8,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,050. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $270.49 million, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

