Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

WING opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.09. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

