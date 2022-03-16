WINk Reaches Market Cap of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00340298 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

