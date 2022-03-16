Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

WIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 54,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.