WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WiSA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of WISA opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.30. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WiSA Technologies will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 277,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

