WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.79

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.79 and traded as low as $60.05. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 233,101 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

