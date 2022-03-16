Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,519.44 ($58.77).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,755 ($35.83) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,978.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,412.05. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

