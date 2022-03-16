Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,981. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WK. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Workiva by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

