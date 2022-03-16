WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $774.00.
NYSE:WPP opened at $65.88 on Monday. WPP has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39.
About WPP (Get Rating)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
