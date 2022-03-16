Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

WH opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

