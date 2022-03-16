Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.44

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.44 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 35837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.