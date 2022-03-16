Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $318,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

