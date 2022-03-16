Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YEXT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.05 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $784.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

