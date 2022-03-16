Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

