Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

DAO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $8.87. 1,000,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.59. Youdao has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.